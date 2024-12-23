Two Naperville students receive Chick Evans Scholarships

Naperville North High School’s Erin Arnold and St. Francis High School of Wheaton’s Peter Schneider were among the 83 Chicago-area high school students awarded a Western Golf Association’s Chick Evans Scholarship for golf caddies.

Both Naperville natives will receive full college tuition and housing for four years, which is valued at $125,000, according to a news release.

Winners were chosen after selection meeting interviews in November and December of 2024. To qualify, caddies must have a unique story that features a strong caddie record, excellent academics, outstanding character, and demonstrated financial need.

Arnold, Schneider among 83 scholarship recipients

Arnold has spent three years as a caddy at Naperville’s Cress Creek Country Club, 1215 Royal Saint George Drive.

“We couldn’t be more proud!” said the CCCC in a Facebook post.

Schneider has caddied at Naperville County Club, 25W570 Chicago Ave., for four years.

“Peter has demonstrated unbelievable strength during an incredibly difficult time in his life, and all of us at Naperville Country Club could not be more proud of him and his accomplishments,” said the NCC in a Facebook post.

Photo courtesy: Naperville North Girls Golf and Naperville County Club

