Two Naperville teens charged with burglary at vape store

Two Naperville teenagers have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a Naperville vape store early Sunday morning.

The 14-year-old male and 15-year-old male have each been charged with one count of burglary and one count of misdemeanor criminal damage to property, according to a joint press release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney and the Naperville Police Department.

At a court appearance Monday morning, both were placed on home detention with electronic monitoring.

Suspects allegedly used rock to smash window to get into vape store

The incident happened shortly after 1 a.m. Authorities say that Naperville police responded to Drippy’s Smoke Shop, 1552 N. Aurora Road, #108, after a burglary alarm went off. Once they arrived they found a glass window at the front of the store had been smashed.

Upon investigation, police found that the suspects had allegedly used a rock to break the window and get into the shop. Once inside, the two teens allegedly stole vape products from the store, then fled. Police say the amount of merchandise taken is currently unknown.

Police say two suspects spotted less than an hour after incident

According to the news release, police spotted the two teens walking near the store about 40 minutes after the alarm had sounded. When police approached the two, they allegedly fled.

Authorities apprehended them after a brief chase on foot.

Overnight break-in ‘very concerning’

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin commended police for their rapid response at apprehending the suspects.

“The allegations that two young boys broke into a retail establishment at one o’clock in the morning are very concerning,” Berlin said in the news release. “Thanks to the outstanding work of the Naperville Police department however, both juveniles were identified and apprehended less than an hour later. I thank the Naperville Police Department for their quick response on this case and for their ongoing efforts in keeping our neighborhoods safe.”

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres also applauded the work by his department, noting that this type of behavior is unacceptable.

“This department does not tolerate crime of any sort being committed in this community, and we’re committed to holding individuals responsible for their actions,” Arres said.

The two teens are set to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2025.

If you have a story idea, send us a tip.