Two teens charged in alleged sexual assault at Naperville Walgreens

Two teenagers are facing several charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a female acquaintance in the restroom of a Naperville Walgreens on Sunday.

17-year-old James Patterson and an unnamed 15-year-old, both from Lisle, made their first court appearances Tuesday morning, following their arrests last week, the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office announced in a news release Tuesday.

Due to the nature of their allegations, Patterson’s case was transferred to adult court. Both teens were ordered to be detained pre-trial — the unnamed juvenile until “at least the next court appearance.”

Patterson is charged with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of robbery. His co-defendant is charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, four counts of child sexual abuse material, and one count of criminal sexual assault.

Police say the victim was beaten and the assault recorded

Naperville police say at 3:40 p.m. on Jan. 11, they responded to a call reporting a sexual assault at the Walgreens located at 713 E Ogden Ave.

After investigating, authorities allege that around 3 p.m. that day, the victim was in the washroom of the business when the teens came in. Once there, Patterson allegedly attacked the victim, “pinning her against a washroom stall wall, and pulled down her pants.”

She allegedly told him to stop and was able to pull her pants up and exit the stall; however, it is alleged that he then struck her, repeatedly punching her when she was down, and then sexually assaulted her.

Authorities say the fifteen-year-old suspect took video of the assault before sexually assaulting her himself.

After the incident, the victim alerted store employees, while the teens fled on foot. They were later located by Naperville police and taken into custody, at which time police say they discovered Patterson with the victim’s phone.

Authorities denounce attack, praise victim’s courage

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin emphasized the cruelty of the alleged crime, commending the victim for her courage in speaking up.

“The physical and emotional pain allegedly inflicted on this young woman is unimaginable, and it is my sincerest hope that she and her family receive the care they need to help them through this difficult time,” said Berlin in a statement.

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres also voiced his sympathy for the individual, describing the incident as “violent and dehumanizing.”

“This department has zero tolerance for such behavior. I am disgusted by what occurred, and we will continue to support the victim with compassion and respect as the case moves forward,” said Arres in a statement. “I am grateful for the swift and dedicated work of our officers and detectives, which led to the prompt arrest of those responsible.”

Patterson’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 2, while his co-defendant’s is scheduled for Jan. 27.

