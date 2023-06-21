Upcoming art fair encourages public participation

The upcoming Fine Art and Artisan Fair will showcase talented artists while also giving the general public the opportunity to participate in an interactive community project. The Naperville Woman’s Club runs the event but it will take place at Naper Settlement on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 from 10am to 5pm.

Making a mural

One of the major features of this fair is a large 12′ x 8′ mural divided into 216 smaller squares for visitors to paint, using a sample as inspiration. Each completed section will be stapled together in a wooden frame until eventually the entire mural comes to life. Attendees of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to participate. The mural is the work of exhibiting Haitian artist Gregory Frederic, called “Chase the Dream,” inspired by the emotions he feels through music, injustices and the people he meets.

Petite Picasso

The youngest of art fair visitors may be drawn to an area dubbed “Petite Picasso,” where children can demonstrate their own creativity through art projects, enjoy a balloon artist, and have their photo taken as part of a larger painting.

Drawn to art

This is the 63rd annual event, expected to draw roughly 10,000 visitors and according to the Naperville Women’s Club, the longest-running art fair in the state of Illinois.

“Sometimes I feel like art is being under appreciated,” said Susan Stockton, Event Chair. “I really feel like we need to re-appreciate art and artisans and so that’s we want to highlight here and the best thing about it is we’ve been able to keep the event free for the public for all these years.”

The Fine Art and Artisan Fair will have more than 100 artists and artisans showcasing their talent in a variety of areas, including:

Painting

Ceramics

Jewlery

Mixed Media

Photography

and more

Attendees can also enjoy food, drinks, and live music while also exploring the grounds of Naper Settlement, Naperville’s outdoor history museum. Sunday there will also be an awards ceremony for top artists and artisans in various categories.

About the Naperville Woman’s Club

What started as a literary club in 1897 by 19 women is now a service organization. The Naperville Woman’s Club is a nonprofit with the mission of improving the community by offering volunteering opportunities with an emphasis on art, education, and community. Their art fair encompasses all three. The group donates fundraising dollars to other nonprofits that provide service and programs in those three focus areas.

Have a story idea? We’d like to hear from you.