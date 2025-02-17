What’s happening in the Naperville area this week

It’s Make Plans Monday, and we’ve got you covered with a roundup of upcoming Naperville-area events taking place over the next two weeks, from February 17 to March 3.

February 19 – Honors Choral Invitational Festival at North Central College’s Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., 7 p.m. See website for tickets.

February 19 – Stay Informed, Get Prepared: Your Rights and Resources for Immigration Challenges, presented by ALMAS on Zoom, 6:00 p.m. Registration required, live Spanish interpretation available.

February 20 – “It Takes a Village, A Journey of Culture, Perseverance, and Courage” film discussion with writer/producer Antonia C. Harlan, hosted by Naperville Neighbors United at Nichols Library Community Room, 200 W. Jefferson Ave., from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Free event, registration required.

February 20 – Jazz Big Band Winter Concert at North Central College’s Madden Theatre, 171 Chicago Ave., 7:30 p.m. See website for tickets.

February 21 – Mardi Gras Casino, Naperville Responds for Veterans fundraiser, Naperville VFW, 908 Jackson Ave., 6 p.m. See website for tickets.

February 22 – Naperville Winter Ale Fest, Frontier Park, 3380 Cedar Glade Dr., noon to 4 p.m. See website for tickets.

February 22 and 23 – Bonsai Silhouette Show, The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Rt. 53, Lisle. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 22, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 23. Entrance included with arboretum admission.

February 22 and 23 – Maple Sugaring, Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Rd., West Chicago, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Free event, suggested $5 donation for entrance.

February 25 – Meson Sabika fundraiser wildfire victims, 1025 Aurora Ave, Naperville. 100% of all sales from this day will be donated to World Vision to support relief efforts for the California wildfire victims. Dine in or out, lunch and dinner.

February 25 – NCTV17 Naperville Community Unit School District 203 Candidate Forum. Join moderator Mark Wright live at 7 p.m. on Channel 17 or at NCTV17.org/watchnow.

February 26 – The Inaugural Douglass & Wells Lecture, presented by All Saints Church Naperville at Center Stage Theater, 1665 Quincy Ave STE 131, 7:30 p.m. Join Fr. Esau McCaulley, PhD, as he speaks on the subject of The Bible and the Black Church. Free event, registration required.

February 27 – Craft by Beer: Science Trivia and Test Tubes at Naper Settlement, 523 S Webster St, Naperville, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Put your knowledge to the test with a night of science-themed trivia paired with interactive experiments and your favorite adult beverage. See website for tickets.

March 1 – Pruning Landscape Plants, Knoch Knolls Nature Center River Room, 320 Knoch Knolls Rd, Naperville, 10 a.m. Join Ron Biondo, author, and retired landscape designer/horticulturist, to learn how to prune, when to prune, and why to prune. Free event, registration required.

March 1 and 2 – Maple Sugaring, Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Rd., West Chicago, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Free event, suggested $5 donation for entrance.

March 2 – Downtown Naperville Winter Wine Walk, Check-in will be at Sullivan’s Steakhouse, 244 S. Main Street., 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. See website for tickets.

March 2 – Naperville Municipal Band Winter Concert at North Central College’s Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., 3 p.m.

March 3 – Wellness Series: Age is Only a Number, presented by the Naperville Park District at the Fort Hill Activity Center, 20 Fort Hill Drive, Naperville, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. This presentation is free for Fort Hill Fitness members, but members must register in person at the Fort Hill Activity Center or by phone at 630-995-8900. Nonmember fees for the seminar are $5, and they must register online. See website for registration.

