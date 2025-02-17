What’s happening in the Naperville area this week

By: NCTV17 Staff, NCTV17
Published: February 17, 2025 at 2:15 PM CST

Share:
Make Plans Monday graphic for upcoming Naperville events for February 17 - March 3
Back to Naperville News 17
Donate Today

It’s Make Plans Monday, and we’ve got you covered with a roundup of upcoming Naperville-area events taking place over the next two weeks, from February 17 to March 3.

February 19 – Honors Choral Invitational Festival at North Central College’s Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., 7 p.m. See website for tickets.

February 19 – Stay Informed, Get Prepared: Your Rights and Resources for Immigration Challenges, presented by ALMAS on Zoom, 6:00 p.m. Registration required, live Spanish interpretation available.

February 20“It Takes a Village, A Journey of Culture, Perseverance, and Courage” film discussion with writer/producer Antonia C. Harlan, hosted by Naperville Neighbors United at Nichols Library Community Room, 200 W. Jefferson Ave., from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Free event, registration required.

February 20 – Jazz Big Band Winter Concert at North Central College’s Madden Theatre, 171 Chicago Ave., 7:30 p.m. See website for tickets.

February 21 – Mardi Gras Casino, Naperville Responds for Veterans fundraiser, Naperville VFW, 908 Jackson Ave., 6 p.m. See website for tickets.

February 22Naperville Winter Ale Fest, Frontier Park, 3380 Cedar Glade Dr., noon to 4 p.m. See website for tickets.

February 22 and 23Bonsai Silhouette Show, The Morton Arboretum,  4100 Illinois Rt. 53, Lisle. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 22, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 23. Entrance included with arboretum admission.

February 22 and 23 – Maple Sugaring, Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Rd., West Chicago, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Free event, suggested $5 donation for entrance.

February  25Meson Sabika fundraiser wildfire victims, 1025 Aurora Ave, Naperville. 100% of all sales from this day will be donated to World Vision to support relief efforts for the California wildfire victims. Dine in or out, lunch and dinner.  

February 25 – NCTV17 Naperville Community Unit School District 203 Candidate Forum. Join moderator Mark Wright live at 7 p.m. on Channel 17 or at NCTV17.org/watchnow.

February 26 – The Inaugural Douglass & Wells Lecture, presented by All Saints Church Naperville at Center Stage Theater, 1665 Quincy Ave STE 131, 7:30 p.m. Join Fr. Esau McCaulley, PhD, as he speaks on the subject of The Bible and the Black Church. Free event, registration required.

February 27 – Craft by Beer: Science Trivia and Test Tubes at Naper Settlement, 523 S Webster St, Naperville, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Put your knowledge to the test with a night of science-themed trivia paired with interactive experiments and your favorite adult beverage. See website for tickets.

March 1Pruning Landscape Plants, Knoch Knolls Nature Center River Room, 320 Knoch Knolls Rd, Naperville, 10 a.m. Join Ron Biondo, author, and retired landscape designer/horticulturist, to learn how to prune, when to prune, and why to prune. Free event, registration required.

March 1 and 2 – Maple Sugaring, Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Rd., West Chicago, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Free event, suggested $5 donation for entrance.

March 2 Downtown Naperville Winter Wine Walk, Check-in will be at Sullivan’s Steakhouse, 244 S. Main Street., 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. See website for tickets.

March 2 – Naperville Municipal Band Winter Concert at North Central College’s Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., 3 p.m.

March 3 – Wellness Series: Age is Only a Number, presented by the Naperville Park District at the Fort Hill Activity Center, 20 Fort Hill Drive, Naperville, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. This presentation is free for Fort Hill Fitness members, but members must register in person at the Fort Hill Activity Center or by phone at 630-995-8900. Nonmember fees for the seminar are $5, and they must register online. See website for registration.

If you have information about any upcoming Naperville-area events to share, send us a tip!