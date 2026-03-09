Valerie Bertinelli coming to Naperville to discuss her new book

Actress and New York Times bestselling author Valerie Bertinelli will be appearing at North Central College’s Pfeiffer Hall this Friday, March 13, to discuss her new book, “Getting Naked: The Quiet Work of Becoming Perfectly Imperfect.”

Finding self-acceptance amidst her struggles

The book is a reflection on some of her struggles in the past and the self-acceptance she’s found along the way. She touches on her family history, divorce, and menopause, looking at the lessons she’s learned from them, and how she’s worked on quieting her inner critic.

Actress, host, and author

Bertinelli is known for her work as an actress on shows like “One Day at a Time” and “Hot in Cleveland,” as well as her hosting jobs on Food Network shows “Valerie’s Home Cooking” and “Kids Baking Championship.”

She’s also written several other books, including New York Times bestsellers “Enough Already,” “Losing It,” and “Finding It,” and cookbooks, “One Dish at a Time,” and “Indulge.”

Event details and ticket info for Bertinelli visit

The event is being sponsored by Anderson’s Bookshop and begins at 7 p.m. Tickets for the event are available on the bookshop’s website, and include a pre-signed copy of the book. There will be a presentation and Q&A, followed by a photo line with Bertinelli.

Image courtesy: Harper Wave

