Velvet Taco opens at Block 59 in Naperville

A new restaurant is now open at Naperville’s Block 59, and this one’s all about tacos.

Velvet Taco opened its doors to dozens of customers Monday morning, many of whom were eager to earn the early-comers’ perks — a free $10 gift card and a free hat — while trying out the new spot.

The fast-casual restaurant offers a variety of unique tacos, all made from scratch, according to Vice President of Operations Pete Botonis.

“Velvet Taco is really inspired by a global flavor profile. We take unique things like a Smashburger or a brisket, and we put them in a tortilla, and the tortilla serves as a vessel for anything you can really imagine,” Botonis said.

Velvet Taco menu items show global inspiration

Some notable menu items include the Spicy Tikka Chicken taco and the Korean fried rice taco.

The restaurant also has a new limited-time taco every week, which allows chefs to conjure up something unseen for guests, like this week’s flavor, Blackened Pescado.

“It gives our chefs the innovation piece of it to go, ‘Okay, let’s put in some really different ingredients that are unique.’ They all come together beautifully,” said Botonis.

The restaurant also serves up bowls, nachos, alcoholic beverages, and red velvet cake, also made from scratch.

Botonis says even with the establishment’s focus, the culinary possibilities are endless, with something for everyone.

“There are a lot of different things you could do with our menu that can really please everyone,” said Botonis. “The goal is for our service to match our food. So, you’re walking out with fresh food in a fun environment that was memorable. I think that’s what we want the takeaway to be.”

Naperville restaurant becomes the chain’s fourth in Illinois

Velvet Taco first opened in Dallas, Texas, in 2011, and since then, it has expanded to more than 50 locations nationwide.

The Naperville location is the chain’s fourth one in Illinois, with two more expected to open by the end of the year, ahead of the restaurant’s 15th anniversary in 2026.

Located at 448 S. Route 59, Ste 100, it joins neighboring spots like Lazy Dog and the Cheesecake Factory.

The restaurant is open every day from 11 a.m.

