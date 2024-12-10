Vote on Naperville Sweat Lodge proposal delayed by Liquor Commission

Two petitioners are seeking a liquor license for a hybrid spa and restaurant facility they hope to build in Naperville at 1936 Springbrook Square, Lot 10.

After a discussion at last Thursday’s Liquor Commission meeting, commissioners decided to table the request for a Class B Restaurant and Tavern liquor license, along with a late-night permit, for the proposed Naperville Sweat Lodge, citing the need for more information about the business.

What is Naperville Sweat Lodge?

Petitioners Alex Loyfman and Mariya Glukhova presented their concept to the Liquor Commission as a “sauna-centric” spa and wellness facility that would also feature a restaurant.

This bathhouse would be similar to their other establishments in Chicago: Chicago Bath House at 1914 W. Division Street and Chicago Sweatlodge at 3500 N. Cicero Ave., which typically stay open until 11 p.m.

Naperville Sweat Lodge would include four separate areas: A men-only section, a women-only section, a coed section, and a restaurant open to the public.

The men’s and women’s sections would feature dining areas, saunas, hot tubs, locker rooms, and rest areas. Loyfman explained that separating these areas by gender ensures that clients feel most comfortable

The coed section would include a sauna, hot tub, steam room, massage rooms, and a bar and dining area. A separate full-scale restaurant adjacent to the facility would be open for public dine-in and carry-out service.

“It’s kind of like two businesses, but we integrate the kitchen to serve the spa. So the kitchen and the restaurant is almost stand-alone, but there’s a back entry that allows us to serve the food to the spa,” said Loyfman.

He added that Naperville “bridges a lot of gaps of where clients are located,” and expressed that the Naperville Sweat Lodge would be a positive addition to the community.

Questions arise at the Liquor Commission meeting

After Loyfman and Glukhova’s presentation, commissioners raised questions about age requirements, nudity, and alcohol service.

Commissioner Kelly Douglas asked the petitioners if children would be allowed at the facility during all operating hours. Glukhova said all ages would be allowed, but minors would need to be supervised by parents.

The commission also inquired whether nudity would be permitted in the facility. Loyfman clarified no nudity would be allowed except in the locker rooms.

“There’s generally no nudity. What happens is a lot of men wear a wrap. So essentially, they’re not nude. Some wear shorts, some don’t. So it’s hard to gauge that specific area,” said Loyfman.

Concerns over nudity and liquor code compliance

Commissioners also wanted to ensure the concept would not violate municipal liquor codes regarding potential nudity. Commissioner Steve Chirico said the commission needs to figure out where the line is drawn when it comes to defining nudity.

“Part of the liquor code does state that the facility can’t have any nudity. That’s a broad term, but imagine why that’s in place. So I think that’s where this commission is tied into it because that’s a liquor code rule,” said Chirico.

Loyfman told the commission that alcohol would only be served and allowed in the four dining areas, not in any locker rooms.

But if concerns over nudity remained, he said he would be willing to restrict alcohol service to the coed dining area and the restaurant, where guests would be fully dressed.

“Therefore we would serve food and liquor in there, and in others, we would serve nonalcoholic drinks. It is important for a client to get hydrated because of the heat of the sauna,” said Loyfman.

Determining which liquor license best fits Naperville Sweat Lodge

Commissioner Tony Signorella suggested that the commission first identify which liquor license best suits Naperville Sweat Lodge and whether a variance would be required.

The facility’s spa and wellness/restaurant concept adds complications when requesting a Class B Restaurant and Tavern liquor license. According to Chirico, a Class B license requires that the primary business is the service of meals.

“It just sounds to me like we have two different license applications here: The public restaurant, clearly, in this case, would be a [Class] A or B, and then the other facility would be some sort of specialty license,” said Chirico.

Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli said the spa and wellness sections might require a Class M Recreational liquor license.

Next steps for Naperville Sweat Lodge

After the discussion, the commission decided to table Naperville Sweat Lodge’s request for a Class B liquor license and late-night permit until its meeting in February 2025. Commissioners felt they needed more time and information before making a decision.

Before the next meeting, they plan to visit one of the petitioners’ other bathhouse locations in Chicago.

The land at 1936 Springbrook Square, Lot 10, has not yet been purchased, nor has construction of the Naperville Sweat Lodge begun.

“We were hoping to start a little earlier, but it’s taking us time through various engineering and other groups,” said Loyfman.

