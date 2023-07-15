Voyage en France, summer activities, and more at Cantigny Park

A taste of France is right around the corner! NCTV17 spoke with Cantigny Park staff about the upcoming Voyage en France event this Sunday, the history of the park, and how staff maintains the gardens during summertime.

Voyage en France

The Voyage en France will take place at Cantigny Park, located at 1 S, 151 Winfield Rd. in Wheaton, on Sunday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

An 18-foot-tall Eiffel Tower replica stands by the park’s visitors center to help set the mood for the event, which will immerse visitors in French culture.

“We have jazz music that is French-inspired and will be playing at set times. Madeleine will be out here doing storytime right in front of the Eiffel Tower, we’ll have a French market in the front of the park. Pétanque is a French game similar to bocce ball, so we’ll be hosting games like that. Lots to see and lots to do,” said Director of Public Programming at Cantigny Gayln Piper.

There will also be French food, photo stations, artists, and French street performers.

Cantigny has a unique connection to France through its benefactor Colonel Robert R. McCormick, who fought in a World War I battle in Cantigny, France.

“We use this event to connect back to those roots,” said Piper.

Ticket information for the event is available on Cantigny’s website.

Summer fun at Cantigny

Along with the Voyage en France, there are several more events to look forward to this summer at Cantigny. Included in those are:

The Glow in the Park is a first-time event for Cantigny and will feature music from the 90s and early 2000s, a variety of glow-in-the-dark games, food trucks, and a bar.

Year-round activities at Cantigny

Cantigny also boasts a plethora of gardens throughout the site, including the Idea Garden, Rose Garden and Logarium.

Gardens pathways throughout Cantigny are stroller and wheelchair friendly, and there are ramps for movement between different levels.

On the south side of the park, visitors can check out the First Division Museum, which features exhibits from World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War.

Head outside the museum and you’ll find 12 tanks scattered in the surrounding area which display the history and evolution of U.S. Army technology.

Cantigny also features 27 holes of golf and roughly three miles of walkable trails around the park.

