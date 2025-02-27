Waubonsie principal honored as outstanding administrator by Illinois PTA

Of all the administrators in all the schools across all of Illinois, Waubonsie Valley High School Principal Jason Stipp rises to the top.

That’s according to the Illinois PTA, which honored Stipp on Feb. 21 with the Outstanding Administrator of the Year award.

‘The principal everyone should have’

Indian Prairie School District 204 Superintendent Adrian Talley recognized Stipp for his achievement during Monday’s school board meeting and thanked Waubonsie’s Parent-Teacher Association for nominating Stipp for the statewide award.

“The application for his nomination read, in part, ‘Jason Stipp is the principal everyone should have at least once during their school career because of his dedication to the students in his building,’” Talley said. “There is no doubt, for anyone who has been in the halls of Waubonsie Valley High School in Aurora any time during the past 12 years, that Jason’s capacity for student well-being is his top priority.”

Experienced administrator, 20 years strong

Stipp has worked as a school administrator since 2004, first as assistant principal at Wheaton North High School for four years, and then as principal of Monroe Middle School in Wheaton Warrenville School District 200 for another four years, according to his LinkedIn page.

He joined District 204 in 2012 in his current role as Waubonsie’s principal and has only grown his dedication to students since then, administrators say. He also serves as cohost of “The Imperfect Principal” podcast and supports newly hired principals through a mentoring program of the Illinois Principal Association.

Stipp has a bachelor’s degree in social studies teacher education from Eastern Illinois University and a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from Northern Illinois University, his LinkedIn page shows.

Day named in Waubonsie principal’s honor

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin recently visited Waubonsie to congratulate Stipp on his Illinois PTA recognition, to thank him for “going above and beyond to serve the students and families of Indian Prairie School District 204,” — and to give him something special from the city as well.

“In recognition of his stellar career and commitment to excellence in education, I do hereby proclaim his birthday, Nov. 7, as Jason Stipp day in the City of Aurora from this point forward,” Irvin said.

