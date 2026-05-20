Waubonsie Valley High School unveils new mascot ‘Ovee’

There’s a new face at Waubonsie Valley High School…who stands at roughly six and a half feet tall.

After two years of planning, the high school has unveiled its new mascot: a green, horned character named Ovee.

Celebrating 50 years

“It’s O-V-E-E, but he stands for OV, Original Valley. His number is number 75, and his birthday is the 50th anniversary, so he fits all the pride, tradition, and spirit of us, a Warrior community,” Principal Jason Stipp said.

The new mascot was created to celebrate Waubonsie’s 50th anniversary last year.

“We started the whole mascot process in 2024, and then we thought we would get it for Homecoming this year, 2025, but it took a little bit longer to get everything made, so then we finally got it in May of 2026. So we’re just so excited to unveil it to all the students,” said Jen Maginity, director of activities.

New look, same Warrior pride

The school wanted a physical mascot to represent the Warrior spirit. But to honor the history of Chief Waubonsie and the Potawatomi tribe, the high school has moved away from using Native American imagery.

So the 50th anniversary planning committee decided to choose a more generic character in Waubonsie green.

“We wanted him to be a fun character that people can be excited to see at sporting events. We didn’t want to be a certain type of animal, because we are still the Waubonsie Valley Warriors,” said Maginity.

Students to try out this fall

Ovee made his first appearance earlier this month at Waubonsie’s prom.

But he’ll make his official debut in the fall once a student has been selected to wear the costume.

“Next school year, hopefully in August, we’re gonna roll with some tryouts. We kind of wanted to be like the college mascot, how it’s a secret, how nobody knows who’s in there that will be unveiled, hopefully at the end of the school year. We’re hoping to have a couple kids be willing to try out for being the mascot. Someone who’s fun, energetic, not afraid to dance,” Maginity said.

“He might come out for one or two more events before the school year ends, but we’re more looking forward to him welcoming our freshmen, welcoming students at our

stadium opening,” Stipp said.

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