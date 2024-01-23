Wauconda man charged with cocaine sales in Naperville; two others nabbed during arrest

A Wauconda man has been arrested for allegedly selling cocaine in Naperville, according to a news release by the Naperville Police Department.

Arrest comes after months-long investigation into alleged cocaine sales

Aaron J. Koonce, 24, has been charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Koonce was arrested in a parking lot in the 800 block of Route 59 just after 3 p.m. on Jan. 19. Police say the charges against Koonce come after a month-long investigation into suspected cocaine sales in the area.

Two others with Koonce also arrested on separate charges

Police say they also arrested two other men who were with Koonce at the time of his arrest.

One was Kenny A. Navarette, an Island Lake resident. According to the news release, Navarette was allegedly in possession of cocaine and a loaded handgun.

Navarette has been charged with one count of armed violence and possession of a controlled substance.

The second man was a 29-year-old Wauconda resident who was driving the vehicle Navarette and Koonce were in. That man, whom police did not name, was charged with a misdemeanor for driving on a suspended/revoked license.

