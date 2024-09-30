Wayfair Outlet store in Naperville opening this week

A new outlet store is opening its doors in Naperville later this week.

Wayfair Outlet is hosting its grand opening at 324 South Route 59, in the Westridge Court shopping center, this Thursday, Oct. 3.

What is Wayfair?

Wayfair is an online retailer that sells home goods and furniture. Its brands include Wayfair, AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

The Naperville store is a 23,000-square-foot outlet center that will sell returned and discounted items in good condition across various categories, including chairs, sofas, desks, and rugs.

Wayfair Outlet in Naperville

The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. An e-catalog of the inventory will soon be available but purchases can only be made in-store.

The Naperville location is the only Wayfair Outlet store in Illinois and just the fifth in the United States. Wayfair’s other outlet stores are located in Florence, Kentucky; San Marcos, Texas; Deer Park, New York; and Greensboro, North Carolina.

This is the online retailer’s second physical location in Illinois, following the opening of its first non-outlet large format store in Wilmette this past May.

