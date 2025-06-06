Welch Elementary School celebrates fifth graders with Clap Out event

To kick off summer break, Welch Elementary School fifth graders were cheered out on Tuesday during the school’s annual Clap Out event.

“It’s a really big deal getting the clap out for the first time, because I’m so used to being the one in the line and just clapping for all the other fifth graders, and it’s like, ’Finally,’ you know?” said fifth grader Eleja Kalikauskaite.

What is the Clap Out?

Held on the last day of school, it’s a celebration to honor the growth and impact of the fifth graders before they head off to Scullen Middle School.

“I have an older brother, so he says it’s going to be a lot of homework. So I have to prepare for that,” said fifth grader Arnav Sharma.

As more than 100 fifth graders prepare for the next steps in their education journey, several say it’s a bittersweet moment.

“I’ve been here since kindergarten, so leaving what I’ve gone through for a long time is kind of sad. But I’m also excited because we get to have more things to do, more stuff to learn,” said fifth grader Penelope Rowe.

Fifth graders grateful to teachers and staff

As students waved goodbye to Welch, they were grateful to those who made the school a special place.

“I would like to do a shout-out to our elementary principal, Mrs. Sarah Nowak, for making a very good, positive environment for the whole school year. Also to all the teachers that I’ve had and all the teachers I haven’t had, because they always made a very positive and good learning environment,” said Eleja.

