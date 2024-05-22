West Chicago man arrested for allegedly selling cocaine to undercover Naperville officer

A West Chicago man was arrested this week for allegedly selling cocaine to an undercover Naperville police officer on two different occasions.

Pre-trial release denied for man accused of cocaine sales

Jeremy Soto, 29, has been charged with three counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance – cocaine, and one count of possession of a controlled substance – cocaine, according to a joint news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney and Naperville police chief.

Soto made his first appearance at a DuPage County court this morning, where Judge Joshua Dieden denied his pre-trial release.

Soto part of “ongoing investigation” into sale of illegal drugs, authorities say

According to authorities, Soto had been part of an ongoing investigation by Naperville police into the local sale of illegal drugs. He was allegedly developed as a potential source for those drugs in the DuPage County area.

Authorities say that Soto sold illegal drugs to an undercover Naperville police officer on two different occasions. The first was on May 6, when he allegedly sold about 2.5 grams of cocaine to an officer while in a vehicle in downtown Naperville.

The second was on May 20, when he allegedly sold about 28 grams of cocaine to an undercover officer, again in downtown Naperville.

Soto was arrested after the second alleged sale. Authorities say that they allegedly found about 21 “individually wrapped baggies” containing about 20 total grams of cocaine in Soto’s possession at that time.

Ridding the streets of those “who peddle this poison”

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin commended the Naperville Police Department for helping to rid the streets of “those who peddle this poison.”

“Any day we are able to get a suspected drug dealer off the streets is a good day for DuPage County,” Berlin said in the news release. “Drug dealers care nothing for their victims, society or the rule of law. They care only about lining their pockets at the expense of others.”

Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres said his department would continue to be committed to preventing illegal drug sales within Naperville.

“This arrest, and the outstanding work that went into this investigation, marks a victory against those who try to sell drugs in our community,” said Arres.

Soto is set to appear back in court on June 10 for his arraignment.

Photo courtesy: DuPage County State’s Attorney

