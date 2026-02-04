West Suburban Irish announce St. Patrick’s Day Parade grand marshal

The West Suburban Irish of Naperville have announced the grand marshal of this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade as longtime WSI member, Eddie Curley.

Curley has been part of the organization for years and has served in various roles, according to WSI officials. As the group’s trip to Ireland raffle volunteer coordinator, he helped raise funds to support WSI programming. He has also served as a Eucharistic minister at St. Patrick’s Day Mass and as a parade float participant.

Curley praised for service to WSI and Naperville community

Beyond the WSI, Curley has worked with the Naperville Emergency Management Agency, Naperville Little League Baseball and the Naperville North Booster Club.

“Eddie represents everything this parade stands for: community, generosity, service, and Irish pride,” said Rich Janor, chairman of the Naperville St. Patrick’s Day Parade, in a news release. “His consistent dedication, quiet leadership, and commitment to giving back have made a lasting impact on both WSI and the Naperville community. We are honored to recognize him as our 2026 parade grand marshal.”

Curley expressed his gratitude for being selected, saying he’s “incredibly proud to be part of this celebration.”

“Being selected as grand marshal is truly humbling. The West Suburban Irish has been more than an organization to me; it’s been a community, a family, and a way to stay connected to my Irish roots,” said Curley. “Being Irish means honoring tradition, serving others, and building strong relationships, and WSI has given me the opportunity to live those values for many years.”

Details for 2026 St. Patrick’s Day Parade

This year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place on March 14, starting at 10 a.m., taking off from the corner of Mill Street and Ogden Avenue near Naperville North High School and ending on Webster Avenue and Porter Street near Naperville Central High School.

The WSI is currently accepting parade entries and sponsorship opportunities and is also seeking volunteers.

The parade has been ongoing since 1993, started by late Naperville resident Kevin Dolan, who wanted the city to have its own parade celebrating Irish culture and heritage. Dolan, along with several others, went on to form the non-profit, West Suburban Irish, which has been organizing the annual parade ever since.

The parade entry best representing the true spirit of St. Patrick’s Day will be awarded the “Kevin Dolan Founder’s Award” in his honor.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!

Photo Courtesy: West Suburban Irish