What’s on the ballot in Naperville? Check out our election rundown

From the national to the hyper-local — and everything in between — Naperville voters will see a long list of decisions about elected officials and important issues on their ballots come Nov. 5.

Need to prep for the polls? Check out this ballot recap for both DuPage County and Will County voters in Naperville to see all the top races, referendums and who’s running for what.

National races: U.S. Congress

Aside from the race for U.S. President, of course, Naperville voters can choose who they support in two U.S. Congressional Districts.

In the 6th District, incumbent Democrat Sean Casten of Downers Grove is seeking a fourth term against Republican challenger Niki Conforti from Glen Ellyn.

In the 11th District, longtime incumbent Bill Foster, a Democrat from Naperville, is vying for a seventh term, with a challenge from Warrenville Republican Jerry Evans.

Candidates in the 14th District include Democrat and three-term incumbent Lauren Underwood of Naperville and Republican challenger James T. “Jim” Marter Oswego.

State races: Illinois representative

Two state House districts encompassing parts of Naperville — the 41st and the 84th — feature incumbents running unopposed. Democrat Janet Yang Rohr of Naperville has no challenger in the 41st District, seeking a third term; and Democrat Stephanie Kifowit of Oswego is unopposed as she runs for a seventh term in the 84th.

Contested state house races include the 47th, 81st and 97th districts.

In the 47th District, Wheaton Republican Amy Grant tries for a fourth term, as Democrat Jackie Williamson of Wheaton aims to unseat her.

In the 81st District, incumbent Democrat Anne Stava-Murray of Naperville and Republican challenger Aaron Porter of Naperville are battling in a race that could give Stava-Murray her fourth term — or Porter his first.

The 97th District race pits incumbent Democrat Harry Benton Plainfield, who is seeking a second term, against a challenge from Republican Gabby Shanahan of Joliet.

State races: Illinois senator

State senators representing districts that include the largest swaths of Naperville are not up for re-election until 2026. But state senators in the 25th District on the northwest side of town, the 43rd District, which takes in parts of southeast Naperville, and the 49th district in the far southwest side of the city are on the ballot this time around.

In the 25th District, incumbent Democrat Karina Villa of West Chicago is seeking another term against Republican Heather Brown of West Chicago.

43rd District state Senator Rachel Ventura, a Joliet Democrat, is running for another term against Jennifer “Jen” Monson, a Shorewood Republican.

The 49th District race pits Shorewood incumbent Meg Laughran Cappel, a Democrat, against Republican challenger Katie Deane-Schlottman of Joliet.

County races: DuPage

The only unopposed race within DuPage County government is for state’s attorney. Longtime incumbent Republican Bob Berlin is seeking re-election without a Democratic challenger. Seats up for grabs include circuit court clerk, auditor, coroner and recorder.

For circuit court clerk, incumbent Democrat Candice Adams of Lisle is facing Republican Jeremy “Jaye” Wang of Westmont.

The county auditor’s race includes two Downers Grove residents — William “Bill” White, an incumbent Democrat, and Republican challenger Bob Grogan.

Long-standing DuPage County Coroner Richard Jorgensen, a Republican from Wheaton, is facing a challenge from Winfield Democrat Judith Lukas.

The recorder’s race includes Democrat Elizabeth “Liz” Chaplin of Downers Grove and Republican Nicole Prater of Warrenville. Incumbent Kathy Carrier is out of the race after losing to Chaplin in this spring’s Democratic primary.

Two DuPage County Board seats representing parts of Naperville — District 3 and District 5 — are on the upcoming ballot.

In District 3, voters can choose incumbent Naperville Democrat Lucy Chang Evans or Republican challenger Baron Leacock of Hinsdale.

District 5 voters face a choice between incumbent Republican Patricia “Patty” Gustin, a former Naperville City Council member, and Saba Haider, a Democrat of Aurora.

County races: Will

Will County government races are all contested, except for the office of state’s attorney. Democrat James Glasgow is unopposed in a re-election bid for an eighth term. Voters will see two candidates in each race for chief executive officer, circuit clerk, coroner, auditor, county clerk and recorder of deeds.

For the county’s chief executive officer, incumbent Democrat Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant of Shorewood faces a challenge from Naperville Republican Charles “Chuck” Maher.

Incumbent Circuit Clerk Andrea Lynn Chasteen, a Frankfort Democrat, is up against Republican challenger Diane Harris of Joliet.

Coroner Laurie Summers, a Democrat from Crete, is running to keep her seat against a bid from Joliet Republican Robert Enright.

Democrat Kevin “Duffy” Blackburn of Joliet, the county auditor, is in a re-election race against Crete Republican James Robert Buiter.

The resignation of former Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry leaves a vacancy for the clerk’s seat, which Democrat Michelle Stiff of Joliet and Republican Annette Parker of Crest Hill are vying to fill.

For recorder of deeds, incumbent Democrat Karen Stukel of Channahon is up against Republican Raquel Mitchell of Bolingbrook.

South Naperville residents in Will County’s District 10 can choose two candidates from among four on the ballot for their county board representative. Republican incumbent Julie Berkowicz of Naperville and Democratic incumbent Meta Mueller of Aurora are hoping for re-election, while also seeking the seat is Democratic challenger Kelly Hickey. Candidate David J. Scriven-Young, a Naperville Republican, has withdrawn from the race.

Referendums

State of Illinois: Three statewide referendum questions will be on the ballot of every Naperville voter on Nov. 5.

The first state question listed asks whether candidates should be subject to civil lawsuits if they interfere with election workers.

The second asks if the state should amend the Illinois Constitution to add a new 3% income tax on income greater than $1 million to raise money for property tax relief.

The final state referendum asks if all Illinois health insurance plans should be required to cover medically assisted reproductive treatments.

Forest Preserve District of DuPage County: The DuPage forest district is asking for a property tax rate increase to fund preservation-related activities including open space restoration and acquisition, wetland and prairie preservation, forest preserve safety and access, and flood control enhancements.

Indian Prairie District 204: The district seeks voter permission to keep the tax rate the same, instead of allowing it to decrease when bonds taken out to build Metea Valley High School are fully paid at the end of 2026. The district then could take on $420 million in new debt to pay for safety, security and infrastructure improvements across all facilities.

Early voting information

If you want to get out and cast your ballot early, there are currently 24 voting locations open for DuPage County voters. In Naperville, those include:

Islamic Center of Naperville, 25W530 75 th St.

St. Mall of India, 776 S. IL Rt. 59

Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St.

For Will County voters, 25 voting locations are now open. In Naperville, those include:

Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St.

95th Street Public Library, 3015 Cedar Glade Rd.

Voting hours for the centers can be found on their respective county clerk’s website.

