Wheaton man faces drug, fleeing charges after Naperville traffic stop

A Wheaton man was arrested by Naperville police on Wednesday, July 22, after allegedly speeding away from officers in a residential area after a traffic stop led to suspicions of cannabis use in his vehicle, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department.

Jahron J. Faulkner, 24, has been charged with several offenses: possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver (more than 15 but less than 100 grams), possession of methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing and eluding, possession of a controlled substance, obstruction, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver and improper window tinting.

Traffic stop brings suspicions of cannabis use in car

Authorities say the traffic stop took place around 2:30 p.m. on the 0-100 block of Whispering Hills Drive. When an officer approached the blue Kia sedan that Faulkner was driving, he said he could both smell and see evidence of cannabis use inside the car. When he asked Faulkner to get out of the car, he allegedly refused and fled “at a high rate of speed through a residential area,” according to the news release.

Police say they were able to catch and arrest Faulkner after he stopped the car between two apartment buildings on the 100 block of South Whispering Hills Drive and attempted to run away. They allegedly found suspected methamphetamine, psilocybin (mushrooms), traces of cannabis, more than 12 cell phones, and a “large amount of cash” in Faulkner’s car.

Won’t tolerate putting innocent people at risk, police chief says

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres expressed his thanks to the officer who initiated the stop and the investigation team who assisted in the case.

“This incident is another example of the proactive police work taking place every day in Naperville,” Arres said. “Fleeing from the police at a high rate of speed through a residential neighborhood puts innocent people at risk, and we will not tolerate that kind of dangerous behavior in our community.”

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