Wheaton woman dies after Naperville crash that sent car into pond

A Wheaton woman died Wednesday from injuries she received in a traffic crash in Naperville in which her car ended up partially submerged in a pond.

Car ends up partially in pond after crash

Police responded to the intersection of South Naper Boulevard and Hobson Road around 8 p.m., after getting a report of a traffic crash involving injuries and a vehicle in a pond, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department.

Upon investigation, authorities say Wheaton resident Sarah Jelgerhuis, 35, was driving a 2020 Nissan Kicks southbound on Naper Boulevard. As she turned left, heading to eastbound Hobson Road, her car was struck by a 2023 Ford Bronco, heading north on Naper Boulevard. The driver of the Bronco was a 17-year-old female, police say.

After the crash, the Nissan ended up north of the intersection, where it was partially submerged in a pond.

Jelgerhuis was taken to a local hospital, and later died from her injuries.

Information sought on crash

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (630) 420-8833.

