Wheaton’s Cosley Zoo offers interactive programs and events for all ages

The Cosley Zoo, located in Wheaton, is a zoo that offers unique exhibits and programs throughout the year that give visitors the opportunity for first-hand experiences with various species. Paula Jones founded The zoo in 1973, donating land to the Wheaton Park District.

The Founder of Wheaton’s Cosley Zoo

“She was a relative of the original land owner, and she was looking to donate it. So it would be continued for public use and public enjoyment and ended up meeting with representatives from the Wheaton Park District, and we now have what we now know as Cosley Zoo,” said Education and Guest Experiences Manager Tami Romejko.

Cosley Zoo’s unique wildlife experience

The zoo has 60 species and 200 animals on display for zoo-goers to explore, offering a diverse experience of witnessing animals in their natural habitats.

“When you come to actually see some of your traditional farm animals that people think of, you’ll see chickens, goats, horses, cows, sheep. And then we have our wildlife, and we are North American wildlife. So we have a Canadian lynx, a white-tailed deer, a raccoon, and a variety of different birds. Animals like that, animals that were once in our backyards, are in our backyards and impact us on a regular basis,” said Romejko.

The zoo features year-round and seasonal programs such as their Coyote Connection, where zookeepers take visitors to interact with the animals behind the scenes. The zoo also has its Zookeeper for a Day program, providing an opportunity to learn the ins and outs of the job.

“It offers them the opportunity to get a little taste of what it is actually like to be a zookeeper. It’s not all, you know, being with the animals all day long. That’s definitely a part of it. But you’re cleaning up after them,”. Romejko mentions, “There is shoveling involved in a lot of the exhibits, but there’s also a lot of observation and note taking and record keeping that goes into it that a lot of people don’t realize.”

Cosley Zoo’s upcoming fall programs and events

For adults, if those activities are different from your style, the zoo offers other events for those wanting to observe the animals from a distance.

“Our Cosley Zoo Uncorked event is a 21 and over event that we host at the zoo after hours, and it’s just an opportunity for people to get together and enjoy the zoo in a little bit different aspect. A lot of people are coming to the zoo during the day with their kids… we want to provide adults with the opportunity to come out to the zoo and kind of see the zoo, the animals, and enjoy it in a different capacity,” said Romejko.

The Cosley Zoo Uncorked event is on September 21 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Additionally, with the Fall season fast approaching, Cosley Zoo will hold its 39th annual Pumpkin Fest from October 1 to October 30, where the zoo will have pumpkins for families to carve and decorate pumpkins for the ‘spooky season.’ All proceeds from the event will go to the Cosley Foundation.

“Pumpkin Fest is our annual fundraiser where we are selling pumpkins, gourds, apples, cider, caramel apples, all those things that you think of fall there we are selling those, and it is a fundraising opportunity for the zoo. The Cosley Foundation is kind of our fundraising arm of the zoo, and so all proceeds from that, those sales and from our pumpkin fest, do stay here at the zoo and benefit the zoo directly,” said Romejko.

