The election next spring is sure to bring changes to local governments in Naperville, including school districts 203 and 204, and possibly the Naperville Park District, all of which closed the filing period Monday for candidates seeking their names on the ballot.

At least one member of each school board is running for a seat on the Naperville City Council, which could create a trickle-down effect of vacant seats to be filled next spring by appointment.

But before that occurs, voters in the April 6 consolidated election will choose representatives to fill three open seats on the Naperville School District 203 board and four in Indian Prairie School District 204 — three full four-year terms, and one unexpired two-year term. Voters also will choose three candidates to serve as Naperville Park District commissioners.

Naperville School District 203

Seven candidates are seeking three available seats on the Naperville School District 203 board.

One incumbent — Joseph “Joe” Kozminski — is running to retain his seat. Another incumbent whose term is expiring — Kristine Gericke — instead has filed to run for Naperville City Council. And a third officeholder with an expiring term — Melissa Kelley Black — has not filed for re-election, according to the DuPage County Clerk’s Election Division.

This landscape leaves room for at least two of the six others seeking seats on the 203 board to be elected. One of the six isn’t a newcomer. She’s Suzyn Price of Naperville, who served on the board from 2003 until 2016.

Other candidates who filed to run include John Doyce, Diane Q. Erickson and Robert “Rob” Lang of Naperville, Christopher Pieters of Lisle and Jacob Sandborn of Naperville, according to the DuPage Election Division.

The future of the board also will be shaped by whether board member Marc Willensky wins election to a Naperville City Council seat. If so, the remainder of Willensky’s term — which runs until 2029 — would need to be filled by appointment.

Those elected will help address future issues in the district, including a budget deficit that is projected to increase unless action is taken.

Indian Prairie School District 204

At least two new faces are on their way to the Indian Prairie School District 204 board, depending on the results of the April 6 election.

One new member will fill the remainder of a two-year term to expire in 2029, and two candidates are seeking the seat, including Bertha Jackson and Jeremy Baumann, both of Aurora.

At least one other new member will win a four-year term, with four candidates — two of them incumbents — seeking three available seats.

Longtime school board member Mark Rising is seeking re-election, and newly appointed member Andrew Bernard is seeking what could be his first four-year term. Also seeking four-year seats are Shelby Schultz and Stefanie Harrison Barrios, both of Naperville.

Just like in District 203, the future of the Indian Prairie school board also could be affected by the Naperville City Council election. If 204 board President Laurie Donahue wins a seat on the council, the remainder of her term — which expires in 2029 — would need to be filled by appointment.

Those elected will help shape the future of the district, as officials pursue creation of a new strategic plan and continue under the leadership of first-year Superintendent John Price.

Naperville Park District

All three incumbents with expiring terms on the Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners are seeking re-election next spring. These include longtime commissioner Rich Janor as well as Chris Jacks and John Risvold.

Two other candidates also have filed to seek park board seats: Carole Jones and Amy Phillips.

The board could retain its current roster or welcome up to two newcomers, depending on election results.

Those elected will help make decisions as the park district moves toward construction of a new recreation and aquatic center approved by referendum to be built at Frontier Sports Complex.

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