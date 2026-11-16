Will County’s Forest Preserve Police Department has a new officer helping to sniff out trouble: K-9 Barny.

K-9 Barny, officer Anastasios Goulos join the force

Barny is a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois who will serve with police officer Anastasios Goulos, the department shared in a press release. Goulos has worked with three police K-9s over 26 years in law enforcement.

Goulos said he and Barny already have a relationship, having served together previously.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with Barny throughout his law enforcement career, and one of the things that makes him special is his ability to transition instantly from being a highly driven work dog to a loyal companion,” Goulos said.

Certified and ready to work

In his new role, Barny will help find missing and endangered individuals, track suspects, and detect narcotics and uncover evidence. He is already certified and trained for this work, Forest Preserve Board President Judy Ogalla said.

“Rather than starting from scratch with a new canine, we have an established team that can transition into our department with minimal interruption,” Ogalla said. “That means we can put this resource to work much sooner while reducing the time and expense typically associated with starting a canine program.”

Becoming a forest preserve ambassador

Barny will also serve as an ambassador for the forest preserve district and its police department, attending community events and educational programs throughout Will County.

Barny’s integration into the forest preserve police department comes after an anonymous $5,200 donation was made in support of the canine program. The department has been without a K-9 officer since 2020, when K-9 Jullo retired.

Growing department capabilities

Goulos said he looks forward to growing the department’s capabilities with this partnership.

“As Barny begins this new chapter with the Forest Preserve District, his mission will expand beyond traditional police work,” Goulos said. “Working in the preserves will also present new and unique operational environments while allowing Barny to continue serving the public in a meaningful way.”

When Barny is not working, Goulos added that the K-9 “enjoys long walks and playing fetch.”

Featured image courtesy: Forest Preserve District of Will County

Stay in the know — sign up for our daily news update!