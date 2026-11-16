As the Forest Preserve District of Will County prepares to enter its 100th year, officials project the average homeowner will owe less in property taxes to the district in 2027 than in the recent past.

The owner of a $365,000 home, the average within the district, is expected to owe $96.25 in property taxes to fund the forest preserve’s 2026 tax levy and 2027 budget, the district said in a news release.

That’s down from roughly $124.97 paid by the owner of a home at average value within the district in 2021, officials said. “Thoughtful financial planning and responsible stewardship” of resources have allowed the district to gradually lower its property tax rate, Chief Financial Officer Rachel Mayer said in the news release.

“By reducing debt obligations, strategically planning land acquisitions and capital improvements, maintaining existing assets and pursuing grants and alternative revenue sources, the district has continued to grow while managing long-term costs,” Mayer said.

Levy of $19.6 million to fund 2027 projects

The Will County forest preserve plans to levy a total of $19.6 million in 2026 property taxes, payable in 2027, up from $18.8 million received in last year’s levy.

District goals for next year include balancing “preserving land while we still have the opportunity, with responsibly managing and maintaining the properties and facilities entrusted to us, all while continuing to provide meaningful, predominantly free educational and recreational opportunities,” Executive Director Tracy Chapman said in a news release.

Projects planned for next year include restoring visitor access to the Snapper Pond at Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve by building an upgraded overlook and floating dock, as well as improving water access at Monee Reservoir.

The district also plans to conduct second-phase engineering studies for a DuPage River Trail connection project at Weber Road and the Wolf’s Crossing Trail improvement project. Construction on these is anticipated in 2028.

Other capital improvements scheduled for 2027 include early engineering studies for improvements at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm and for an extension of Veterans Memorial Trail from 159th to 135th streets. The district also plans to conduct habitat restoration at Forked Creek Preserve, Hammel Woods and McKinley Woods next year.

Celebrating 100 years of Will County preserves

The Forest Preserve District of Will County will be celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2027, after it was founded by referendum in 1926 and organized the following year. District assets amassed during the past century include 24,000 acres of land and 135 miles of trails across Will County.

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