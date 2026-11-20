Will County board members voted not to increase their property tax levy as they approved the county’s next budget.

The $311 million spending plan approved this week covers operations for fiscal year 2027, funding “essential county services, including the sheriff’s office, the court systems, elections, emergency management, building regulation enforcement, and zoning in unincorporated Will County,” county leaders said in a news release.

Efficiencies ‘ease the impact’ of rising costs

County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant submitted the balanced budget for county board consideration. In a news release, she said the county can avoid an increase to the property tax levy because of efforts to centralize and streamline operations during the past year, which have “helped ease the impact of rising commodity costs.”

“This approved budget meets the needs of our residents, maintains fiscal responsibility, and invests in our shared priorities,” Bertino-Tarrant said. “A budget is a statement of values, and I appreciate the approval of a balanced budget that invests in essential public services, including law enforcement, senior care and community services.”

Budget prioritizes public safety, maintains bond rating

Will County officials said their new budget prioritizes public safety, with 66% of spending planned to support law enforcement, judicial and criminal justice offices.

Will County Board Speaker Joe VanDuyne said the board took “the responsible path” by passing a balanced budget with no need to increase the property tax levy. Van Duyne said the approval came following “energetic debate,” and the board’s Finance Committee Chairwoman Sherry Newquist said the budget preparation was “not an easy process.”

But the county said the new spending plan maintains Will County’s“excellent” credit position and AA+ rating from Moody’s, while also meeting the board’s target for reserves.

The county’s fiscal year 2027 budget begins Dec. 1, 2026 and runs through Nov. 30, 2027.

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