Will County looks to improve dial-a-ride services countywide

Will County is planning to provide senior citizens and people with disabilities with more access to transportation opportunities throughout the county.

On December 19, the Will County Board approved a resolution for the Access Will County Plan, which is meant to improve dial-a-ride services countywide.

Improvements to dial-a-ride services

The plan aims to upgrade the current system, expanding hours and service areas, streamlining the registration process, and putting a unified fare structure into place. Expanding and standardizing eligibility is also a consideration.

Another part of the plan includes better aligning Will County’s dial-a-ride services with those of other counties in the area, with a long-term goal of consolidating the existing dial-a-ride options into a single countywide system.

Currently the county has twelve separate dial-a-ride systems, covering about 95% of the county’s population. Some are operated by Pace, and others by municipalities.

Will County Board Speaker Joe Van Duyne voiced his support for this step forward in improving services.

“It’s gratifying to know that the Will County Board will close the books on 2024 by approving a program that will enable our seniors and people with disabilities to maintain their independence and mobility in our community,” Duyne said in a news release. “Reliable transportation is critical to everyday life. Access Will County will enhance the network that provides resources for those who otherwise might struggle to make routine trips most of us take for granted.”

Gaps and barriers identified in study of current system

The changes to the system were prompted after a study involving surveys, focus groups, and stakeholder meetings revealed some gaps and barriers that could be improved.

Residents had cited issues with complicated registration processes; limited service hours; difficulty accessing information; policies and fare requirements; and eligibility requirements.

Growing senior population also prompts need for transit options

The county is also seeing a growing senior population, thus prompting greater need for services. The percentage of residents over 65 in Will County increased from 9% in 2010 to 13% in 2020, according to county officials.

Looking ahead, a projection by the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP) showed Will County is expected to add about 300,000 residents by 2050. And the number of residents age 70 or older across the Chicago region is expected to double by 2050.

Also expected to grow is employment in the county, with a projected increase of about 1.5% per year between 2020 and 2050.

The county has already taken some steps toward improving offerings. It has partnered with Pace Suburban Bus to expand dial-a-ride services into six townships in the southwest part of the county: Custer, Florence, Reed, Wesley, Wilmington, and Wilton.

Image courtesy: Will County

