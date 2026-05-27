Will County reports first West Nile mosquito batch of 2026

The Will County Health Department has reported the first batch of mosquitoes in the county this year to test positive for West Nile virus.

The mosquitoes were found in Mokena, according to a news release from the WCHD.

What is West Nile virus?

West Nile virus is an illness most commonly transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Eight out of 10 people infected will not develop any symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But about one in five infected will develop flu-like symptoms such as headache, joint pains, fever, and body aches, along with vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

A smaller amount — one in 150 people infected — develop more serious illness that affects the central nervous system. Those more susceptible include those over 60 and those with underlying health issues like cancer, diabetes, kidney disease, or hypertension.

Officials say no human cases of the virus have been reported in the county this year.

Reduce, repel, and report to protect against mosquito bites

The best way to protect against West Nile, health officials say, is to take steps to prevent mosquito bites. Those are centered around the “Three R’s,” according to the WCHD:

Reduce mosquito breeding grounds and entry into your home by removing standing water from your property and by patching up any holes in screens. Make sure doors and windows are tightly sealed and remain shut.

Repel mosquitoes by using an EPA-registered insect repellent that contains DEET, IR 3535, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus. When outside, wear light clothing with long sleeves and long pants, as well as shoes and socks.

Report any long-standing water you spot to local health officials or city government.

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