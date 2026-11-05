Will County Sheriff’s Office launches Peer Support Team

The Will County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new effort to provide mental health and wellness resources to its members in the form of a Peer Support Team.

Non-clinical support for team members

The team, launched in late October, will provide non-clinical support to all employees of the sheriff’s office.

Officials said the group is made up of nearly 50 civilian, correctional and enforcement personnel, allowing individuals across all departments the opportunity to lean on one another when they need it most.

“All public safety professionals are exposed to higher rates of traumatic incidents, which have the potential to significantly impact personnel,” Elizabeth Matthews, public information officer with the Will County Sheriff’s Office, said. “Peer support can provide an opportunity for employees to speak to their peers who may have experienced and coped with similar incidents.”

Peer support training

Members of the Peer Support Team were recently trained as part of a three-day program at the Cornerstone Retreat Center in Henry County.

The program used a state-approved curriculum on effective stress, trauma and other mental health response strategies, as well as educating participants on preventative care.

Employees in the group are asked to follow up with peers after they experience critical incidents – such as a death, serious injury, act of violence or natural disaster – on the job, or if they notice an individual is dealing with high stress in their personal lives.

Other available resources

Other available resources include a wellness mobile app with educational information on mental health topics and access to counseling.

Funding for the Peer Support Team was obtained through a grant from Will County’s 708 Mental Health Board.

Featured image courtesy: Will County Sheriff’s Office

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