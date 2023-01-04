Willowbrook Wildlife Center receives $2 million in federal funding

Glen Ellyn’s Willowbrook Wildlife Center has been given $2 million in federal funding to construct a new, net-zero 27,000 square-foot wildlife visitor center and rehabilitation clinic. The $2 million is part of over $15 million in federal funding secured by Congressman Sean Casten (D-IL) for different community projects in the 6th District.

Master Plan Phase II

Willowbrook Wildlife Center’s new facilities are part of phase II of their master plan improvements. This portion of the plan includes indoor and outdoor rehabilitation areas, an interpretive trail with wildlife observation areas, interactive educational exhibits on the wildlife rehabilitation process, and an outdoor space that displays how to live in harmony with wildlife.

“We are proud to be incorporating renewable energy into this center that will be open for all to enjoy,” said Forest Preserve District of DuPage County President Daniel Hebreard. “Our new wildlife rehabilitation clinic and visitor center will be the District’s first net-zero-designed building, which means energy produced from renewable resources will exceed the energy consumed by the building. The center helps us care for local native wildlife and wild areas while increasing the District’s sustainability and connecting people with nature.”

The Willowbrook Wildlife Center provides medical treatment to roughly 10,000 wild animals every year that need care. The facility also supports the District’s endangered and threatened species.

Naperville News 17’s Will Payne reports.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!