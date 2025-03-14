Wilton Sweet Studio in Naperville teaches confectionary classics

The fourth floor of an office building off Diehl Road hides a sweet surprise.

“The Wilton Sweet Studio is going to be your special happy place, as it is mine,” said Sandy Fulsom, Director of the Wilton Sweet Studio.

The Wilton company has been in the baking and decorating business since 1929

Wilton moved its corporate headquarters to Naperville in 2017. Classes for budding bakers have always been part of the company’s mission, and last August, the Wilton Sweet Studio set up shop inside its Naperville location.

“And it was a great move because we are now working very closely within the corporate building, and it’s just a fun place to be,” said Fulsom.

Fulsom was preparing to teach a “frost and flourish” class, where people can learn how to decorate a cake from start to finish.

“It gives people a very gratifying feeling to have the beginning to the end result, and to use their artistic ability, or as I like to think of it, their creative license to do whatever they choose,” said Fulsom.

From student to instructor

Fulsom’s career started more than 30 years ago, with a bakery she owned with her husband. When she needed help with her decorating, she knew where to turn.

“You come to the leader to learn how to decorate,” said Fulsom, “and that was Wilton.”

When the bakery closed, Fulsom returned to Wilton, going from student to instructor. She says her decades at Wilton teaching baking and decorating has been a gratifying experience.

“What makes it so special to instill that same love of decorating into somebody else who knows nothing about it?” said Fulsom. “I love the person who knows nothing because you mold them, you turn them in, and if they’re willing to be like a sponge, what could be better?”

The Wilton Sweet Studio offers classes in baking, decorating, and even kids camps for the summer. Camps are for children in third through fifth grade or sixth through eighth grade.

