Winners announced for DuPage County 2026 community services grant

A Naperville woman is among five suburban residents getting a boost towards their higher education cost thanks to DuPage County’s 2026 Community Services Block Grant Scholarship.

$35k awarded for education expenses

Scholarships totaling $35,000 were given to the students to put toward education costs like tuition, books, supplies or other expenses, according to a press release from the county.

Recipients received $5,000 to $10,000 and were selected based on financial need, academic achievement, community and school involvement, and interest in employment sectors in high demand. The scholarship is funded and developed in partnership with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

“Our scholarship recipients have shown an unwavering commitment to their education, no matter the challenges they are facing,” said Paula Deacon Garcia, vice chair of the DuPage County Human Services Committee.

Naperville mom one of 5 winners

One recipient, Dakaria Robinson, is a Naperville mom studying nursing at Rasmussen University.

“This scholarship has brought me closer to achieving my career goals and helping me prepare for a successful future, where I can make a meaningful impact in my field,” Robinson said.

Other winners include

Flor Luna, a West Chicago mom returning to school to study accounting at College of DuPage

Zakay Cuevas, a 2026 West Chicago high school graduate studying computer science at the Illinois Institute of Technology

Kayden, a recent Downers Grove high school graduate studying psychology at Illinois State University

Monique, a Hanover Park mom studying arts and nursing at Elgin Community College

“We are gratified to support these inspiring students and thrilled to invest in their futures,” said Deacon Garcia.

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