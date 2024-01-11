Winter storm warning for Naperville area; over 8 inches of snow possible

The National Weather Service has upgraded Friday’s winter storm watch to a winter storm warning, as a snow front moves closer. The warning extends throughout multiple counties in the Naperville area, including DuPage and Will, and runs from 3 a.m. on Friday through noon on Saturday.

Heavy snow, strong wind gusts predicted

Forecasters are warning the public to be prepared for treacherous travel conditions as the storm front moves into the area.

Heavy snow, with rates at times exceeding one inch per hour, is expected. Total accumulations could reach from six to eight inches, or beyond. Along with the snow will come strong westerly winds, with gusts of up to 45 mph possible. The most severe gusts are predicted to hit Friday evening.

Treacherous travel with reduced visibility expected

Weather officials say blowing snow will likely “significantly reduce visibility.” Both the morning and evening commutes are expected to be impacted.

Authorities are telling the public to stay off of the roads if possible. Those who must travel are advised to slow down significantly, allow more distance between vehicles, and allot themselves more time to reach their destination.

Drivers should also keep an emergency kit in their car, making sure to have food, water, and an extra flashlight in case of emergency.

Road conditions in Illinois can be monitored at the getting around Illinois website.

Naperville winter weather operations

Locally, the public can check out the City of Naperville’s winter weather update page for the latest on snow clearing operations along with any other news of note for residents regarding the storm. Those interested can also monitor the city’s social media accounts, or sign up for Naper Notify alerts.

Snow removal operations in Naperville can be monitored directly on the city’s snow removal map. Public works crews start plowing main traffic routes first, then move on to neighborhood streets, cul-de-sacs and alleys.

Snow followed up by bitter cold blast

Once the snow finally passes, a bitter cold blast will move into the area on Sunday, continuing into the beginning of the week. Forecasters say wind chills could dip down to -30 degrees at times, especially on Sunday and Monday nights.

