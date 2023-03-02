Winter storm watch | Scam warning | Free Zazz Jazz mini-concert

Winter storm watch for Naperville area on Friday

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm watch for the Naperville area for Friday from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.

The NWS says there’s a chance for rainfall turning into heavy wet snow, with possible accumulations of up to five to eight inches. Also predicted are wind gusts of up to 45 mph.

Road conditions are expected to be hazardous. Drivers are warned to use caution, drive slowly, and leave plenty of space between cars. The NWS says due to the heavy, wet nature of the snow and expected winds, there is also the chance of power outages.

NPD warns of scams after elderly resident targeted

Naperville police are reminding the public to be wary of scams, after an elderly resident was nearly scammed out $9,500 recently.

In that incident, the resident got a call from someone pretending to be her grandson, asking for bail money. She withdrew the money, but her suspicions were raised when the caller told her to put the money in a shoebox and give it to a man who would stop by her house in a black SUV. She called police, and was able to avoid being scammed.

Police remind the public to talk to neighbors and elderly family members to warn them about scams. They say to always be wary of unknown callers and phone numbers, resist the urge to keep the call a secret or act quickly, and contact a family member for verification of any information given.

Edward-Elmhurst Health & Fitness Naperville facility to close

The Edward-Elmhurst Health & Fitness Naperville facility at 775 Brom Drive will permanently close as of April 1, 2023.

The decision to close was “made by the executive leadership team of Edward-Elmhurst Health in order to expand options for additional patient care services on the Edward Hospital campus,” according to a statement on the facility’s Facebook page.

Similar services will still be offered at Edward-Elmhurst Health’s Seven Bridges location at 6600 S. Route 53 in Woodridge, located about six miles east of the Naperville location.

DuPage County Board change to emailed public comment protocol

The DuPage County Board will no longer read emailed public comments aloud during its meetings. The decision for the change of protocol was voted through 9-7 at the board’s meeting on Tuesday.

During the pandemic, the board allowed emailed public comments to be sent in and then read aloud into the record. But some board members said having a county staff member read those remarks aloud may put them in an awkward position when the email is criticizing a board member. Reading the remarks aloud often extended the allotted 30 minutes of public comment time.

Other board members hoping to keep the current policy noted that many cannot attend the meetings in person due to their work hours, and that email comments are the only way they can take part.

Any emailed comments will still be distributed to all board members, and will be submitted into the public record.

Free Zazz Jazz mini-concert at 95th Street Library

The DuPage Symphony Orchestra’s Zazz Jazz group will be putting on a free mini-concert at the 95th Street Library.

The event will take place March 10, and will feature the harmonies and rhythms of classical music along with some jazz influences. The concert starts at 6:30 p.m.

More information about the Zazz Jazz group can be found on its website.