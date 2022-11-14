Winter Weather Advisory for Naperville and Surrounding Areas

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Naperville and the surrounding areas from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

First Measurable Snowfall Of Season

About 2 to 5 inches of snow is predicted. Forecasters say at some points, snow rates may exceed 1 inch per hour.

The NWS says drivers should plan for slippery roadways during both their morning and evening commutes. Motorists are advised to slow down and use caution.

Naperville Snow Removal Operations

With the first measurable snowfall of the season comes a reminder of how Naperville’s snow removal operations work. The city uses a priority plowing system, tackling main traffic routes first, then residential streets, cul-de-sacs, alleys, and dead ends.

Snow removal operations can be tracked on the city’s interactive map.

The City of Naperville also reminds residents to sign up to receive Naper Notify Winter Operations notifications. And they can also check the city’s winter updates page during snow events.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

