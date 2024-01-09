Wintry mix for Naperville today with more snow predicted later this week

The overnight snowfall in Naperville packed a gentler punch than predicted, with a total of between one to 1.5 inches of “wet, slushy snow” noted so far by city officials.

Major roadways salted and plowed, but some slushy streets

Naperville Public Works crews have made the rounds of salting and plowing on city streets as well as major roadways. Next up will be neighborhood streets. Residents can track the city’s plowing operations on the city’s snow removal map.

Roadways are still a bit slushy, authorities say, so caution should be used by drivers. City officials say to slow down, allow extra space between vehicles, and allow extra travel time to reach your destination.

As plows are still out and about, city officials ask that cars are kept off city streets, to keep them clear for public works crews.

Residents are also reminded that they need to manage the snow on their own property, and need to shovel driveways and sidewalks to help keep walkways safe for all. Sidewalk snow should be removed within 48 hours of a snowfall. When shoveling, snow should be put in the homeowner’s yard, rather than the street.

What’s next in the forecast?

There is still a winter weather advisory in place for the Naperville area until midnight tonight, as per the National Weather Service (NWS).

With temperatures hovering around freezing, the snow is expected to transition to rain later this morning. But forecasters say there will be a wintry mix throughout the day with the chance for some additional snow later in the afternoon and into the evening. Stronger winds are also expected tonight.

More snow ahead

There’s also a hazardous weather outlook which includes DuPage and Will counties for today through Monday. NWS Chicago says that an “active winter pattern is expected to remain in place through the end of the week and beyond.”

Forecasters say another inch of snow will likely blanket the area on Wednesday night. Then another storm system is expected to move into the area later Thursday night into Saturday morning, bringing with it the potential for heavy snow and strong winds.

Current models are showing the brunt of that storm would land Friday and Friday night. A cold blast will also start moving in on Saturday, with much colder temperatures predicted for next week. You can keep up to date on the daily forecast on the NCTV17 weather webpage. Residents can also follow the City of Naperville’s winter weather operations through the city’s website, its social media channels, or by signing up for Naper Notify alerts.

Business as usual today for most

With lighter snowfalls than predicted, both Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 have in-person classes as usual today.

However, North Central College closed its campus on Tuesday, moving students to remote learning, a decision made Monday night ahead of the predicted storm.

Loaves & Fishes Community Services delayed the opening of its Naperville market by an hour today, pushing it to 10 a.m.

