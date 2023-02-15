Wintry weather makes return to Naperville area on Thursday

Wintry weather is making a return to the Naperville area. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for Naperville, which will be in effect on Thursday from 3 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Wintry weather mix is expected

NWS-Chicago says that the precipitation should start early Thursday morning, with a wintry mix expected. That means a combination of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain could alternate throughout the day. Windy conditions are also expected, with gusts as high as 40 mph predicted.

Roadways will be slippery, use caution

Roadways will be slippery as a result, with both the morning and evening commutes at risk of being affected. Anyone who does need to travel should slow down and use extra caution on the roadways. Drivers can check roadway conditions before leaving on the Getting Around Illinois website.

Higher accumulations to the north

Precipitation should end Thursday evening for most, with accumulations currently predicted to total anywhere between two to six inches. Right now forecasters say heaviest snow totals will be to the north of Naperville, but that could shift. The latest NWS probability model gives the Naperville area a medium probability of more than two inches of snow, with a low probability of more than four inches.

Temperature dip expected

Temperatures will start to drop tomorrow as well, falling below freezing as the day progresses. Cold temps will remain on Friday, but milder temperatures are expected to make a return for the weekend.

