With cases rising, local health officials encourage norovirus precautions

The Will County Health Department is alerting residents to take precautions against norovirus, in light of increased numbers noted throughout the state and the country by health agencies, and local outbreaks within the county.

The latest national numbers reported by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) show 91 outbreaks for the week of Dec. 5, 2024 – which is more than double the maximum number seen in that same time period each of the four years prior.

Norovirus symptoms

Norovirus is a very contagious virus, with common symptoms including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain. Fever, headache, and body aches may also be present. Symptoms typically show up about 24 to 48 hours after exposure, and last anywhere from one to three days.

According to the CDC, norovirus is the leading cause of vomiting and diarrhea. and foodborne illness in the country. Though outbreaks can happen any time of year, they are most commonly seen between November and April.

“Norovirus outbreaks are increasing due to a rise in social gatherings and travel, particularly during the winter months,” said Alpesh Patel, Chief Epidemiologist for the Will County Health Department in a news release. “This leads to more opportunities for the highly contagious virus to spread among people who are in close proximity, especially in enclosed spaces like cruise ships, schools, and nursing homes.”

It can be transmitted through direct contact with someone with the virus, eating contaminated foods, or touching contaminated objects and then putting your fingers in your mouth, before washing them.

Precautions to take against the virus

Preventative steps include:

Frequent hand washing – especially after using the toilet or changing diapers, as well as before eating or food prep. Hand sanitizer alone is not enough to kill the virus.

Vigorously wash fruits and vegetables before eating, and cook shellfish thoroughly.

Use a bleach-based household cleaner to disinfect contaminated surfaces (or create your own using one part bleach to nine parts water).

Wash any potentially contaminated clothes in hot water and soap.

If sick, stay home for two days after symptoms have stopped.

If infected, refrain from food preparation both while symptomatic, and for three days after recovering.

