Woman arrested after allegedly pulling out a gun at Chicago Premium Outlets

A Chicago woman was arrested on Saturday after allegedly pulling out a gun at Aurora’s Chicago Premium Outlets.

Mall incident leads to arrest

The Aurora Police Department said they got several 911 calls around 3:20 p.m. reporting that someone armed with a gun was at the outlet mall, with many mall patrons hiding in nearby stores or running from the area.

Around that same time, Shamiracle Lee, 26, called 911 to report she was the victim of a crime and pulled a gun on the person involved.

Police immediately responded to the scene and arrested Lee. The handgun was recovered, and no shots were fired during the incident, Aurora police said in a news release.

Officers went to each store to inform patrons and employees the issue had been resolved.

Lee was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, violation of the concealed carry act, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

She appeared in Kane County bond court Sunday and has since been released.

The incident is still under investigation, and no one else is in custody.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you.