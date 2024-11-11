Work on Van Buren Parking Deck in Naperville starts this week

The installment of lighting upgrades at the Van Buren Parking Deck in Naperville will start the week of November 11, according to a news release by the city of Naperville.

“Brighter and safer” after parking deck upgrades complete

The deck, located at 43 W. Van Buren Ave., will be getting new LED fixtures for the ceiling, stairways, and vestibule. According to the city, this will lower the amount of energy used while making the deck “brighter and safer.”

The emergency call boxes in the parking deck will also be updated.

The work is part of the downtown parking deck maintenance program. Crews will work a level at a time, which means there will be some temporary parking restrictions, while certain areas are under construction. As work on each level is completed, parking spots will reopen.

Maintenance work done Monday through Friday

According to city officials, the work will be done Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and should be finished by the end of December, according to city officials.

Weekend parking availability will be maximized as best as possible. The public is asked to use caution in the deck while work is happening, and follow all posted detours and signage. As usual, no overnight parking is allowed on Sundays.

The public can get more information about the Van Buren Parking Deck upgrades and construction progress on the city’s website.

Photo courtesy: city of Naperville

