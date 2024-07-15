XSport Fitness acquired by LA Fitness

Nationwide health club chain XSport Fitness has been purchased by industry competitor LA Fitness.

The sale is effective Tuesday, July 16, according to an email sent on Thursday, July 11 to XSport Fitness members.

Full transition will take approximately three months, Naperville XSport Fitness employee says

Naperville has one XSport Fitness location at 2780 Fitness Drive. Edwin Chavira, an employee at the Naperville XSport Fitness, said on a phone call Monday afternoon the full transition will take approximately three months.

“As the three months go on, we may change the name and the hours eventually, but for now everything’s staying the same,” Chavira said. “We’re just going to be under LA Fitness’ ownership starting tomorrow.”

According to XSport Fitness’ email, LA Fitness will honor existing XSport Fitness memberships and personal training memberships “without interruption.”

“If your membership at XSport Fitness includes access to one club, that single club access will be unchanged,” the XSport Fitness email reads. “If you have access to other XSport Fitness clubs, you will continue to have this access, plus access to all LA Fitness-branded clubs nationwide.”

Starting on July 16, new membership and personal training prices will be determined by LA Fitness.

The email also states former XSport Fitness members, now LA Fitness customers, will be billed on the same date every month. However, XSport Fitness customers charged on the 29th, 30th, or 31st of the month, will now be billed on the 28th of the month.

LA Fitness to shift from XSport Fitness’ 24/7 operation

Naperville’s XSport Fitness currently operates 24/7, but Chivira said he “does not think” LA Fitness will maintain those hours once the transition is complete.

Naperville’s existing LA Fitness, 3116 S. Route 59 Suite 160, opens at 5 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, operates from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, and is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

No new facilities coming to LA Fitness

According to Chavira, no new facilities or offerings are coming with the transition to LA Fitness on Fitness Drive.

Offerings at the Naperville XSport Fitness include cardio and strength training equipment, a pool, a basketball court, and group fitness classes.

Chavira said LA Fitness will retain all existing Naperville XSport Fitness employees for the transition.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!