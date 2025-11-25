Yard House celebrates grand opening in Naperville

Yard House is officially part of Block 59 in Naperville.

“We’re extremely excited. It’s all about community for all of us,” said Spiro Theodoropoulos, general manager of the Yard House.

The restaurant held its grand opening on Sunday, November 23rd, at the corner of Route 59 and Aurora Avenue. The company said the location is a good fit for their brand.

“We’re a great place for gathering, for great food, great beers, great cocktails…What guests can expect here is again a great time, our food is phenomenal,” said Theodoropoulos.

There is some of the usual bar food and some unexpected favorites like lobster noodles, and ahi poke nachos.

A Yard of Beer

And of course, beer, what Yard House is known for.

The name of the restaurant comes from a 17th-century England tradition, where stagecoach drivers were handed a yard of ale – a three-foot-long glass of beer, as they rested.

Yard House put their own spin on it, serving a 32-ounce ‘half yard,’ one of their signature pours.

They also serve beer in 16 and 23-ounce glasses.

“We have a large tower of beer right over here, which is 90-plus taps, said Theodoropoulos, We have a great cocktail menu. We have mocktails, so it’s a little bit of everything for everyone.”

Theodoropoulos said they want guests to feel like they’re part of the family.

“You have the TVs all over the place, you have the music playing in the background, you hear guests talking, having a good time. You see our team members enjoying themselves.”

Open for Thanksgiving

And if you’re wondering – Yard House will be open on Thanksgiving.

Theodoropoulos said it’ll be the first time any of the Yard House locations will be open on turkey day, to help folks who don’t feel like cooking.

“We are gonna have a couple special offerings. One is gonna be a traditional turkey dinner and we’re also gonna have a Nashville-style turkey dinner as well.”

Thanksgiving hours are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

