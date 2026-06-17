Yogurt Beach to close Naperville location after 14 years

Yogurt Beach will close its Naperville location this July, after 14 years of operation.

The frozen yogurt shop at 3027 English Rows, Suite 115, said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that it would be shutting down on July 2.

Unable to renew English Rows lease

“After 14 wonderful years at English Rows, we are saddened to share that Yogurt Beach will be closing our current location,” the shop said in the post. “Unfortunately, we were not given a viable option to remain in our space, and we must move on from the home we’ve loved for so many years.”

Yogurt Beach management told NCTV17 that they were not given the option to renew their lease by their landlord. The landlord did not respond to requests for comment as of Tuesday evening.

Hopes to reopen at new location in 2027

Yogurt Beach’s post said they are “actively exploring” a new location in the area.

The shop’s management declined to comment on where that might be, but said it would be around six months until they reopen, likely sometime in 2027.

Calling their run a “chillicious ride,” the company posted on its website: “We’re endlessly grateful to every family, every team, every teacher and every neighbor who made our beach feel like home.”

Customers are invited to sign up on the business’s website for email updates about the relocation.

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