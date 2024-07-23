Young Naperville entrepreneurs run app-based lawn care business

It’s common for teenagers to dust off the lawn mower to make some cash, but for Aidan Murphy and Moe Mitchell, it became much more than a money-making chore, it’s Moe Mow’s Lawn Care.

The young entrepreneurs from Naperville created a mowing service that takes a new approach in the lawn care business by using an Uber-like model for efficiency and customer convenience.

What is Moe Mow’s Lawn Care?

“So Moe Mow’s Lawn Care is a unique lawn care company based in Naperville, Illinois. So we’re a tech-based company, which basically means we have a mobile app for the business, where we allow customers to get on, request for services, and then we connect them with lawn care providers in the area,” said, Aidan Murphy, COO of Moe Mow’s Lawn Care.

The business is run by Murphy, who oversees and handles personnel as COO, and Mitchell, who manages the tech side of operations as CEO.

“So our bread and butter is our weekly mowing, that’s kind of our biggest service we provide. We do a few hundred homes in Naperville every week but we also do regular maintenance stuff,” said Murphy.

Two Naperville entrepreneurs create the lawn business

The two first met at Neuqua Valley High School when Murphy was a freshman and Mitchell was a senior. While the two ran separate mowing services, they became good friends through their love of business and lawn care.

Murphy ran his business, Good Lookin’ Lawns, until his sophomore year of college when the workload became too much.

“It was very difficult for a period of time, trying to figure out, okay, as soon as I get out of class, I have to get home and then get in the truck and then go complete all these homes before the sun goes down. Then after that, make sure I get my quizzes, homework, and, projects done before the midnight deadline,” said Murphy.

Later that year, he merged Good Lookin’ Lawns with Mitchell’s business, Moe Mow’s Lawn Care. Combining services trimmed the workload and offered leadership roles to the young entrepreneurs.

Now both college graduates, the two are entering their fifth year in the business together. What started as a shared dream of two Naperville teenagers, has become an innovative and successful lawn care service.

“I think it’s just been a really exciting journey growing the business and starting it in high school without really knowing what would come of it and it’s been such like a blessing in so many different ways and I’m just very thankful for it,” said Murphy.

