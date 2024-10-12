42 unanswered points lead Fenwick Football past Benet Academy

The Benet Redwings are back at Benedictine as they attempt to keep their undefeated home record intact against Fenwick football. Both teams enter tonight’s matchup at 5-1 after clinching playoff eligibility last Friday. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Fenwick football scores on the first drive which sets the tone for the night

On the first Fenwick drive, quarterback Jamen Williams takes a shot down the sideline to Andrew Bjorson and he hauls it in for the touchdown. The Friars strike early, and with a successful two-point conversion they’re up 8-0.

Later in the first quarter, Ryan Kubacki drops back looking to his left, targets Luke Doyle and he completes the contested, juggling catch into Fenwick territory. However, Benet would come up empty on the drive.

After FG by Noah Sur, the Redwings are now trailing 11-0. Joe Salvino takes the handoff and finds some open space on the outside but Fenwick’s Tommy Thies jars the ball loose and his teammate Josh Morgan is racing down the sideline. Kubacki knocks him out of bounds but the Friars are back in scoring position.

On the next play, Williams fakes the handoff and then makes a quick throw to Bjorson for their second touchdown connection of the night. With that score, Fenwick extends their lead to 18-0 with 10:15 left in the second quarter.

Hosty steps in for a Fenwick touchdown as the Friars defeat Benet 42-7

Now, with just seconds left in the half, Frankie Hosty is in at quarterback after Williams is shaken up and he’ll toss one in the endzone as well. Raphiel Stewart secures that one as the Fenwick lead grows to 28-0 going into halftime.

In the third quarter, the Friars are still hot. This time, Ben Jarnecke crosses the goal line for Fenwick, giving them a 42-0 lead early in the second half.

Down 42-0, the Redwings are looking to get on the board. Collin Murray takes the handoff at the 10-yard line, sheds a tackle, and then powers his way into the endzone. Benet breaks the scoring drought, but Fenwick football runs away with this one, winning it 42-7 over the Redwings.