A doubles sweep lifts Neuqua Valley boys tennis over Waubonsie

Neuqua Valley boys tennis finishes off a six-match homestand against District 204 rival Waubonsie Valley.

Aiden Lam wins in one singles

Starting off with one singles between Neuqua’s Johnny Mou and Waubonsie’s Aiden Lam. The Warrior senior starts off the first set with a 6-1 win.

In the second set, Mou cannot return Lam’s serve, giving Aiden Lam the 6-3 set two win.

Hector Diaz picks up another win at two singles

Moving down the court to two singles between Neuqua’s Vishwa Salem and Waubonsie’s Hector Diaz. Diaz starts out the first set strong winning in 6-1 fashion.

Second set now and Salem is looking to bounce back and he does just that as Diaz can’t return the ball.

Match and set point for Hector Diaz as the two go back and forth in this rally until Diaz finds the back right corner winning the second set 6-4.

Chawra and Basal cruise to a two doubles victory

Adding a partner for two doubles. Neuqua’s Divyye Chawra and Adi Bansal face off against Waubonsie’s Shishir Tumma and Gautam Mani as the Wildcats win the first set 6-2.

The second set isn’t much different as Bansal picks up an ace giving the Wildcat duo the 6-1 set two win.

Neuqua sweeps the doubles matches

The last match of the meet is two doubles between Sid Javeri and Kai Sun against Revanth Kothapalli and Rishi Mahadevan. The Warrior duo starts out with a point.

However, Javeri and Sun proved to be too much to handle as they win the match in two sets 6-2 and 6-0.

Neuqua Valley sweeps the doubles matches giving the Wildcats the 5-2 win over Waubonsie Valley.

