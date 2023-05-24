A four goal performance from Tyra King punches Metea Valley’s ticket to the girls soccer sectional finals

Fresh off their ninth consecutive regional title Metea Valley is back in the girls soccer sectional semifinals against Lockport as the Mustangs continue their 3A State title defense. They take on the Porters, who are coming off their first regional title since 2012. Coincidentally this a rematch of the 2012 sectional semifinal that the Porters won before falling to eventual State champions, Naperville North in the sectional finals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Tyra King starts the scoring right away

Porters have a corner kick opportunity but a pack of Mustangs are there to defend the play and goalie Alyssa Gluting is there for the save.

Gluting puts on a nice punt that is in the air for a while. Once the ball lands Lucy Burk chases it and smartly passes it to Tyra King and she scores the game’s opening goal ten minutes in. What a post season for King.

King is at it again. She finds the rolling ball and takes advantage of an opening at the net, and it goes in. It’s 2-0 Mustangs in the opening half.

The Porters are looking to get on the board with Bell Diorio but Gluting has her hands to stop the threat and keep it a 2-0 lead at the break.

NIU vs TCU

Lockport turns on the scoring mode in the second half, and it’s Diorio with the goal to get her team back in it.

Porters with a free kick and just like King, Bell Diorio also scores two goals as the TCU commit just sneaks it into the net and just like that, we’re tied at 2-2.

The Porters now want the lead, but Gluting knocks it away and Alyssa Parillir clears it away for safety.

On the other side, it’s King herself who scores once again. Nobody can stop the future NIU Huskie, and Metea retakes the lead 3-2.

King with four

Tyra is not done year. Kyleigh Jannisch gets the pass off despite the contact, and there’s King to put the game away with goal number four. What a performance for the senior. That helps Metea Valley girls soccer to a 4-2 win over Lockport and the Mustangs will take on Plainfield North in the sectional final.

