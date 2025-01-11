A late push helps DeKalb wrestling take down Naperville North

Naperville North wrestling makes the trip out on I-88 to face DeKalb in a crucial DVC showdown on the mats. Both teams are coming off dominating conference wins from the night before. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The night starts in the Barbs favor, with Jaden Bradley locking Quinn Karstens in the chicken wing and gets the fall. A Husky forfeit in the next match gives DeKalb an early 12-0 lead.

Ryan Beedon gives the Huskies a spark

North gets significant help in the 120 match as Ryan Beedon gets on top of Owen Burgess for three points. Beedon puts Burgess on his back and pins him to get the Huskies on the board.

To 126 pounds, where Connor McDonald continues to swing for the visitors. He takes down Tyler Daub and goes to work from there. McDonald turns Daub on his back, and that is another Husky pin.

At 138, Ben Messier is in a tough battle with Alan Izaguirre but reverses course, takes the top position, rolls him into the half-nelson, and ends the wild turn of events with a pinfall.

The Huskies go on a 25-3 run after the slow start, and that’s capped off with Tyler Sternstein getting a major decision on Hudson Ikens in the 150-pound match. North holds a 25-15 after the win by Sternstien.

DeKalb wrestling goes on a late surge

However, the Barbs regain control at 157 pounds. Cam Matthews bullrides Timothy Garmon, and he wins by tech fall.

The 165-pound match shows Sean Kolkebeck showing no love for JT Hill. After the single-leg takedown, Kolkebeck keeps his weight on Hill, and it’s a pin for Kolkebeck and the Barbs.

Elvis Mora from DeKalb goes ball and chain on Lucas Byrman to keep the momentum rolling for the Barbs. In the end, Mora pins his opponent. That concludes a late 26-6 run for the Barbs, which includes another Naperville North forfeit and DeKalb comes out on top by ten.

