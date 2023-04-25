A late surge from Metea Valley basball lifts the Mustangs over Neuqua Valley

It’s a beautiful day for some baseball. Metea Valley is coming into the game after sweeping Waubonsie Valley while Neuqua Valley just swept Naperville Central. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

A slow first four innings

Starting in the bottom of the second with Charlie Hristov who hits a bouncer to Daniel Bastidas who makes a nice play to Connor Akstulewicz at first for the out

Metea gets on the board in the fifth inning

We skip to the top of the fifth with Noah Larson who cranks a shot deep into left field for a double.

Next up to bat for the Mustangs is Michael Bryant who hits a sacrifice fly to right field that brings home Larson to open the scoring for Metea.

The Mustangs extend their lead in the sixth inning

Sticking with the Metea bats in the sixth inning. Mark Golminas hits a shot into center field allowing Jayden Malone to take home. 2-0 Metea.

Batting next for Metea is Jake LaVine who hits a sacrifice fly to center allowing Mathyis Neuenkirchen to score putting Metea up by three.

Neuquas turn at bat in the sixth as Josh Wenz leds off with a single.

Mark Mennecke is up for the Wildcats as he bunts. Drew Hopkins collects and throws to first but Mennecke beats the throw.

Bases loaded for the blue and gold with Carson Stevens up to bat. He hits to the shortstop setting up the Mustangs infield for a perfectly executed double play to end the inning.

Metea bats get hot in the seventh inning

Leading off the seventh inning is Michael Bryant who drops the ball just behind second for a single.

Jayden Malone is at the plate now as he hits into the outfield allowing Bryant to dive home extending the lead to four.

Metea not slowing down in the seventh. Jeremy Wrona smashes one into right field picking up two RBIs and putting the Mustangs up by six.

Things go from bad to worse for the Wildcats as a wild pitch brings Wrona home putting Metea up 7-0.

Bottom of the seventh and the final chance for Neuqua. Josh Wenz hits the ball into foul territory but Noah Larson is there to make the catch. A shutout from Drew Hopkins helps Metea Valley take down Neuqua Valley by a score of 7-0.

