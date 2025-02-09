A strong second half helps Metea Valley boys basketball take down Naperville North

The spotlight is on for an exciting DVC matchup as Naperville North takes the court looking to hit the .500 mark in the conference, sitting at 3-4. The Huskies welcome Metea Valley, a team hoping to sweep Naperville North boys basketball after a sixteen-point victory on December 20th. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Jake Nosek is back like he never left

Three minutes into the game with the score knotted at 6-6, the Mustangs get their big boy, Jake Nosek back after a broken wrist sidelined him since the season opener in November. Here, he gets the ball, jukes the defender, and hits the three like he never left.

The Huskies come the other way with Miles Okine who can’t lay it in. However, there’s a battle for the loose ball until Okine gets it back and displays the floater for two points.

North holds for the final shot in the first quarter, and they call up Max Steele, who buries a long range three pointer to end the frame. The Huskies trail 17-16 after one.

North looks to extend the lead, but Metea looks for more scoring chances, and Houston we have liftoff as Nosek jams it home.

The Huskies do not blink, nor does Will Harvey, as he gets aggressive towards the rim and scores to put Naperville North back in front 20-19.

The Mustangs turn defense into offense

The Black and Gold turn it up on defense with a Dominic Smith steal and takes it all the way to the rim for the basket.

Later on, Tyler Miller displays his three point range from the Husky logo. The Mustangs build a 30-25 lead behind the deep triple from Miller.

Naperville North keeps it close before the half

The Blue and Orange keep pace with Antonio Brown. He sneaks through the paint and scoops in two points, and the game is tied at 30.

Metea Valley takes the lead right back with Nosek who waits for a window before drilling another three pointer himself. Nosek with 15 points in his first game back.

The Mustangs continue their aggressiveness with Anthony Hildreth, who steals and scores to cap off a quick 5-0 run to make it 35-30 Metea at the half.

The Mustangs start the third on a positive note with Miller sinking another three-point basket to extend the lead.

The Huskies are trying to stay in it as Harvey spins and goes off the glass and North trails by just six, 40-34.

Metea Valley boys basketball picks up a big conference win

However, that is the closest the Huskies would get because Metea stays hot from beyond the arc. Tre Watkins leads the charge with 17 points and it’s a 48-34 lead for the Mustangs.

Khalil Jones jumps in on the scoring fiesta with a nice pull up shot to put the game out of reach. Metea Valley uses a strong second half to take down Naperville North 61-48.

