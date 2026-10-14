A strong second half lifts Naperville Central boys soccer past Neuqua on Senior Night

It was a gorgeous Tuesday night at Naperville Central as the Redhawk boys soccer team celebrated senior night with a win over Neuqua Valley.

The Cheerleaders are here to support the Naperville Central boys soccer team as the Redhawks honor their seniors for Senior Night. The Redhawks would love to celebrate their final home game with a win against a Neuqua Valley squad that hasn’t won a game since September 24th. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Liam Walsh has a corner kick where he finds Sebastian Martinez, who kicks into a sea of white uniforms, but Wildcat goalie Brendan Bauer makes the save.

The Redhawks try again with a free kick and a header, but it’s the same result as Bauer stands his ground for the save.

Defense stays on display in the first half

The Wildcats get aggressive on defense as Kalen Davis pickpockets Ben Wilcox. He dribbles the other way but gets stopped in his tracks by Calum Bohan. Both defenses stand tall, and it’s scoreless at halftime.

Coming into the second half, the Redhawks catch that break. Bauer makes a mistake running out of the net, and Pierre Mazza takes advantage, striking a ball into a wide-open net for the goal. It’s 1-0 Redhawks.

Back comes Neuqua on a mission for the equalizer. Noah Stocker kicks through to Austin Ma, who slots it in, and we are tied at 1.

The Cats look for the lead as Blake Taylor leads the charge. He hopes for a good through, but it finds the hands of Redhawk senior goalie Sean VanBaalen.

Brady Strang leads the Redhawks to victory

The Redhawks jump back in front thanks to Brady Strang targeting the left side of the net for a 2-1 advantage with the second half winding down.

Late in the game, Strang lines up for a free kick. He sends it through the defense and into the goal for his second score of the game. That seals a 3-1 Senior Night win for the Redhawks over the Wildcats to wrap up the regular season, finishing the conference slate at 3-2. These same two teams will go at it again with higher stakes next week on Wednesday, October 21, in the regional semifinals.

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!