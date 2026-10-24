A touchdown in the final moments moves Moline past Benet football 42-38

Postseason football is in session at Browning Field in Moline, a venue that dates back over 100 years. The Maroon fans are hyped up for their first round against the Redwings of Benet Academy. This marks James White’s first playoff game as Benet coach, with the 2-7 Wings snagging one of the final postseason spots in Class 7A. The Maroons were able to use a Hail Mary touchdown pass in the closing moments to escape with a 42-38 win over Benet. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Teams trade scores in the early going

In the first quarter, Moline has 2nd and goal deep in Benet territory. Kasen Ponder hands the ball off to Alex Ossian, putting the Maroons on the board with their first touchdown of the game.

Benet Academy responds to the call; Alex Mitchell throws from the 40 into the end zone, where Giovanni Sanderlin makes the grab to tie the game at 7-7.

Into the second quarter with the home team driving again. Marc Cary of Moline gets dog piled near the goal line by a group of Benet players, but squeezes his way to the end zone, extending Moline’s lead to 14-7.

The touchdowns keep on piling up in the first half. Benet responds on the ground with Zachary Ihde as he plows through a small opening into the end zone, evening the game at 14-14.

Moline has the ball once again near midfield; Ponder throws a pass to his teammate Marc Cary, who sprints his way in for another score to put Moline back in front.

Late in the first half, Mitchell tosses a pass intended for Hawke Lawler, but Moline’s Alex Ossian goes for the interception, getting the ball back.

Redwings snag the momentum

But the Benet defense steps up, forcing a Moline fumble with Dean Meah forcing the ball loose. Redwing Carter Madsen comes up with the recovery.

With the game tied at 21, Michael Conway boots a Redwing field goal through the uprights to take their first lead of the night, 24-21 at the halftime break.

Action is underway in the third quarter, and Zachary Ihde gets back to work by getting into the end zone for his second Redwing touchdown. Benet takes a 31-21 advantage.

Moline is not done yet; Ponder drops back and tosses a dime to Evan Ellis behind the defense for a long Maroon touchdown. The battle rages on with Benet holding on to a 31-28 lead.

Late in the quarter, Alex Mitchell keeps the ball himself and plunges into the end zone to push the lead back to double digits at 38-28.

Moline uses the passing game to stay close

With just five minutes to go in the game, the Maroons are backed up to their own one-yard line. Ponder hits Garrett Schram on a quick slant just looking to create some space, and they certainly do. Schram shakes a defender and slips past Ronan Devine and suddenly finds himself with nothing but green grass in front. A 99-yard touchdown pass gets Moline back in the game down 38-35.

The Maroons then go for a surprise onside kick, which bounces off Benet and Moline recovers, taking over at the Redwing 45 yard-line.

But three plays later, Ronan Devine atones for his earlier mistake, making a leaping interception after Cass Vaupel forces Ponder into a lob pass near the sideline. Benet gets the ball back with two minutes left.

A wild finish sends Moline past Benet

After a Benet punt, it’s the final chance for Moline with under 15 seconds to play. On third and 15 from the Benet 25, Ponder avoids a sack from Hawke Lawler and throws up a prayer while being hit by Tyler Lakis. Ronan Devine looks to have another interception, but somehow Evan Ellis rips the ball away and gets a foot down in the end zone before falling out of bounds for the game-winning touchdown. Elation for the Maroons and heartbreak for the Redwings, who see their season come to an end after a 42-38 defeat. Moline will travel to Glenbard West next Saturday for a second-round matchup.

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